RecordsFebruary 23, 2021

Birth 2/23/21

Son to Ronnie and Fhonda Sumner of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:23 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Name, Aiden Quinn. Weight, 9 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Sumner is the former Fhonda Loveless, daughter of Steve and Melody Loveless of Benton, Missouri. She is a concierge banker at Banterra Bank. Sumner is the son of Dorothy Sumner of Mountain Home, Arkansas, and the late Ronald "Joe" Sumner. He is a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service,

Southeast Missourian
Sumner

Son to Ronnie and Fhonda Sumner of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:23 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Name, Aiden Quinn. Weight, 9 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Sumner is the former Fhonda Loveless, daughter of Steve and Melody Loveless of Benton, Missouri. She is a concierge banker at Banterra Bank. Sumner is the son of Dorothy Sumner of Mountain Home, Arkansas, and the late Ronald "Joe" Sumner. He is a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service,

Births

