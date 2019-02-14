All sections
February 15, 2019

Birth 2/14/19

Southeast Missourian
Silvers

Son to Chase and Brianna Silvers of Canton, Ohio, Aultman Hospital in Canton, 4:31 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Name, Owen Holcomb Silvers. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Silvers is the daughter of Brian and Joanna Gray of Portland, Oregon. She is a registered occupational therapist at Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital. Silvers is the son of Kit and Lisa Cameron of Cape Girardeau, and Kevin and Debbie Silvers of Columbus, Ohio. He is a fourth-year medical student at Kirksville (Missouri) College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Births
