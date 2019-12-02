Birth 2/12/19

Daughter to Andrew and Elizabeth Pillow of Batesville, Arkansas, White River Medical Center in Batesville, 3:26 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Name, Penelope Marie. Weight, 4 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Pillow is the daughter of Kim and Bryun Umphress of Batesville and Donald Stacy of Perryville, Missouri. Pillow is the son of Lyndon and Annette Pillow of Judsonia, Arkansas.
Son to Michael Bryant and Caitlyn Palmer of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Name, Hayden Austin. Weight, 7 pounds, 11.6 ounces. First child. Ms. Palmer is the daughter of Cliff and Jeri Palmer of Jackson. She works at Brown's Shoe Fit. Bryant is the son of Kent Bryant of Jackson and April Bryant of Scott City. He works to Orgill.
Son to Joel and Christa Wiersma of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:37 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. Name. Barry David. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Wiersma is the daughter of John and Judy Jones of Jackson. She is a stay-at-home mom. Wiersma is the son of Dave and Betty Wiersma of Randloph, Wisconsin. He works at Menards.
