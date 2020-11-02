All sections
RecordsFebruary 11, 2020

Birth 2/11/20

Daughter to Tom and Kristain Carroll of Benton, Missouri, Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Missouri, 8:36 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Name, Vera Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Carroll is the daughter of Russell and Stephanie Burger. She is a certified registered nurse anesthetist. Carroll is the son of Charlie and Becky Carroll. He is a marketing associate at Red Letter Communications.

Carroll

Daughter to Tom and Kristain Carroll of Benton, Missouri, Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Missouri, 8:36 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Name, Vera Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Carroll is the daughter of Russell and Stephanie Burger. She is a certified registered nurse anesthetist. Carroll is the son of Charlie and Becky Carroll. He is a marketing associate at Red Letter Communications.

