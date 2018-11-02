Birth 2/11/18

Son of Joshua Davis and Bria Marie Fogle of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:22 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. Name, Brycen Wayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Fogle is the former Bria Wheat, daughter of Laura Marie Wheat of Baldwin, Illinois, and Chad Allen Ellison of Du Quoin, Illinois. Fogle is the son of Sheila Marie Abernathy of Friedheim and Bryan Scott Fogle of Chester, Illinois...