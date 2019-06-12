All sections
RecordsDecember 6, 2019

Birth 12/6/19

Mobley

Daughter to Joshua and Sarah Mobley of Sikeston, Missouri, Missouri Delta Hospital, 9:53 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Name, Lettie Rendella-Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Mobley is the daughter of John and Melissa Tatum. She is a shipping associate. Mobley is the son of Steve and Rebecca Patrick. He is a correctional officer.

Births

