RecordsDecember 4, 2018
Birth 12/4/18
Southeast Missourian
Frayser

Daughter to Tristan Samuel and Erica Ashley Frayser of Fountain, Colorado, at home, 2:13 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Name, Willa Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Frayser is the former Erica Gonzales, daughter of Patricia and Edward Gonzales of Fountain. Frayser is the son of Susan Anglin of Cape Girardeau and Ken Frayser of Cape Girardeau. He is the manager of Camp Bow Wow in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

