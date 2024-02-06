All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsDecember 31, 2020

Birth 12/31/20

Son to Joshua and Megan Heithaus of Oran, Missouri, Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, 8:18 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Name, Rowan Luther. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Heithaus is the daughter of Kristen Thompson and Allen Thompson of Florissant, Missouri. She is the orchestra director for the Sikeston School District. Heithaus is the son of Lisa Heithaus and James Heithaus of Ballwin, Missouri. He is a zone technician for Saint Francis Medical Center...

Southeast Missourian
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Heithaus

Son to Joshua and Megan Heithaus of Oran, Missouri, Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, 8:18 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Name, Rowan Luther. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Heithaus is the daughter of Kristen Thompson and Allen Thompson of Florissant, Missouri. She is the orchestra director for the Sikeston School District. Heithaus is the son of Lisa Heithaus and James Heithaus of Ballwin, Missouri. He is a zone technician for Saint Francis Medical Center.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
BirthsDec. 6
Births 12-7-24
RecordsNov. 29
Police report 11-30-24
RecordsNov. 23
Police report 11-23-24
RecordsNov. 22
Police report 11-22-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-21-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy