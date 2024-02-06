All sections
December 23, 2017

Birth 12/24/17

Daughter to Alex Wayne and Ariana Rae Voorhes of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:51 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. Name, Kimberlyn Rae. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Voorhes is the former Ariana McClellan, daughter of Douglas and Tammy McClellan of Mattoon, Illinois. Voorhes is the son of Wayne and Jennifer Voorhes of Cape Girardeau. He is a technician with Tag Truck Center

Voorhes

Daughter to Alex Wayne and Ariana Rae Voorhes of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:51 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. Name, Kimberlyn Rae. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Voorhes is the former Ariana McClellan, daughter of Douglas and Tammy McClellan of Mattoon, Illinois. Voorhes is the son of Wayne and Jennifer Voorhes of Cape Girardeau. He is a technician with Tag Truck Center.

Births

