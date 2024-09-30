Birth 12/21/23

Son to Jonathan Torruella and Jaylynn Terry of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:47 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Name, Jair Xavier Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Terry is the daughter of Arthur Terry of Cape Girardeau and Ashley Dangbar of Marion, Illinois. She is employed by Drury Hotels. Torruella is the son of Jonathan Torruella of Chicago. He works for Century Casino.
