RecordsDecember 21, 2023
Birth 12/21/23
Southeast Missourian
Torruella

Son to Jonathan Torruella and Jaylynn Terry of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:47 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Name, Jair Xavier Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Terry is the daughter of Arthur Terry of Cape Girardeau and Ashley Dangbar of Marion, Illinois. She is employed by Drury Hotels. Torruella is the son of Jonathan Torruella of Chicago. He works for Century Casino.

Story Tags
Births

