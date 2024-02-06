Birth 12/21/17

Son to Tory Dixon and Brandi Kendra Meyr of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:48 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Name, Crosby Dixon. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Meyr is the former Brandi Lobb, daughter of Sheri Lobb of Cameron Park, California. She is a senior client manager at Purchase Clinic. Meyr is the son of Judith and Larry Meyr of Chaffee, Missouri. He is employed by Meyr Farms LLC.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.