RecordsDecember 21, 2017

Birth 12/21/17

Son to Tory Dixon and Brandi Kendra Meyr of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:48 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Name, Crosby Dixon. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Meyr is the former Brandi Lobb, daughter of Sheri Lobb of Cameron Park, California. She is a senior client manager at Purchase Clinic. Meyr is the son of Judith and Larry Meyr of Chaffee, Missouri. He is employed by Meyr Farms LLC...

Southeast Missourian
Meyr

Son to Tory Dixon and Brandi Kendra Meyr of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:48 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Name, Crosby Dixon. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Meyr is the former Brandi Lobb, daughter of Sheri Lobb of Cameron Park, California. She is a senior client manager at Purchase Clinic. Meyr is the son of Judith and Larry Meyr of Chaffee, Missouri. He is employed by Meyr Farms LLC.

Births

