Birth 12/2/21

Son to Aaron Emery Isidore Grubbs and Emillie Noelle Ward Grubbs of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:03 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Name, Rollen Aaron Kole. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Ward Grubbs is the daughter of Terry and Delta Ward of Advance. Grubbs is the son of Rodger and Sherry Grubbs of Charleston, Missouri. He works for Widewater Timber Company LLC.
