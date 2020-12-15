Birth 12/15/20

Daughter to Nathan Daniel and Charita Liane Byarley of Bernie, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:18 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Name, Emily Grace. Weight, 5 pounds, 11.8 ounces. Third child. Mrs. Byarley is the daughter of Charles and Janice Howard of Bernie. She is a portfolio manager/compliance specialist. Byarley is the son of Brenda Gibson of Linton, Indiana, and Clark Byarley of Endicott, New York. He is retired from the U.S. Navy.
