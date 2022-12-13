Birth 12/13/22

Son to Steven M. and Katie A. Hendricks of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:41 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Name, Jack Woodrow. Weight, 6 pounds. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Hendricks is the former Katie Sparks, daughter of Marsha Sparks of Jackson. She is the principal of St. Augustine School. Hendricks is the son of Larry and Candy Hendricks of Cape Girardeau. He is a vice principal with the Scott City School District...