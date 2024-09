Records December 12, 2019

Birth 12/12/19

Son to Trevor and Sadie Proffer of Sikeston, Missouri, Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, 4:47 p.m. Monday Dec. 9, 2019. Name, Benjamin Cole. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Proffer is the daughter of Tracy and Steven Kain, and Mike Earney. Proffer is the son of Theresa and Frank Proffer...