RecordsNovember 9, 2018

Birth 11/9/18

Son to Joseph Wood and Ashley Trout of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:31 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Name, Kaysen Thomas. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Trout is the daughter of Bernie Bechtold and Marianne Bechtold of Jackson. She works at Mobil in Jackson. Wood is the son of Gary Wood of Chaffee, Missouri, and Robbin Easley of Rockview, Missouri. He is employed by B-Mac...

Wood

Son to Joseph Wood and Ashley Trout of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:31 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Name, Kaysen Thomas. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Trout is the daughter of Bernie Bechtold and Marianne Bechtold of Jackson. She works at Mobil in Jackson. Wood is the son of Gary Wood of Chaffee, Missouri, and Robbin Easley of Rockview, Missouri. He is employed by B-Mac.

Births

