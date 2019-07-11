All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsNovember 7, 2019

Birth 11/7/19

Son to Andrew and Christy Wilson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Name, Finnley Joseph. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wilson is the daughter of Carrie Reynolds and Nick Reynolds of Cape Girardeau. Wilson is the son of Troy Cagle of Benton, Missouri, and Sheila Sanders of Poplarville, Mississippi. He works at Pavestone...

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wilson

Son to Andrew and Christy Wilson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Name, Finnley Joseph. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wilson is the daughter of Carrie Reynolds and Nick Reynolds of Cape Girardeau. Wilson is the son of Troy Cagle of Benton, Missouri, and Sheila Sanders of Poplarville, Mississippi. He works at Pavestone.

Story Tags
Births

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy