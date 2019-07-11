Birth 11/7/19

Son to Andrew and Christy Wilson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Name, Finnley Joseph. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wilson is the daughter of Carrie Reynolds and Nick Reynolds of Cape Girardeau. Wilson is the son of Troy Cagle of Benton, Missouri, and Sheila Sanders of Poplarville, Mississippi. He works at Pavestone.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.