Birth 11/7/19

Son to Andrew and Christy Wilson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Name, Finnley Joseph. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wilson is the daughter of Carrie Reynolds and Nick Reynolds of Cape Girardeau. Wilson is the son of Troy Cagle of Benton, Missouri, and Sheila Sanders of Poplarville, Mississippi. He works at Pavestone...