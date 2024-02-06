All sections
RecordsNovember 25, 2020

Birth 11/25/20

Puls

Daughter to Gage Puls and Brianna Stause of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:51 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Name EllieMae Nicole. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Stause is the daughter of Jeannine Stause and Scott Stause of Oran. She works for Comfort Keepers. Puls is the son of Drew and Sarah Puls of Jackson and Mike and Traci Grunloh of Jackson.

