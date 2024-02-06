Records November 23, 2022

Birth 11-23-22

Son to Brandon Edward and Jamie Leigh Olson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:36 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Name, Keston Cash. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Olson is the former Jamie Baity, daughter of Connie and Steven Vincent and the late Charles and Sharon Baity. She is account receivables director at Dr. Vinyl. Olson is the son of Kathleen Olson. He is operations manager at Dr. Vinyl...