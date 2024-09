Records November 22, 2017

Birth 11/22/17

Daughter to Walker and Kaitlyn Rice of Imperial, Missouri, Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Name, Addison June. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Rice is the daughter of Doug and Linda Bobe of Camdenton, Missouri, and is employed by Varsity Tutors in St. Louis. Rice is the son of H.B. and Kathy Rice of Chaffee, Missouri. He is employed at Alpha Packaging in St. Louis...