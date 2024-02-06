Records November 19, 2022

Birth 11/20/22

Son to William and Olivia Bowling of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 2:28 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Name, Samuel Joseph. Weight, 9 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bowling is the former Olivia Jordan, daughter of Rick and Nelda Jordan of Scott City. Bowling is the son of Scott and Jennifer Bowling of Puxico, Missouri. He is a parts room attendant at Havco...