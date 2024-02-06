All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
RecordsNovember 19, 2022
Birth 11/20/22
Son to William and Olivia Bowling of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 2:28 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Name, Samuel Joseph. Weight, 9 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bowling is the former Olivia Jordan, daughter of Rick and Nelda Jordan of Scott City. Bowling is the son of Scott and Jennifer Bowling of Puxico, Missouri. He is a parts room attendant at Havco...
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Bowling

Son to William and Olivia Bowling of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 2:28 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Name, Samuel Joseph. Weight, 9 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bowling is the former Olivia Jordan, daughter of Rick and Nelda Jordan of Scott City. Bowling is the son of Scott and Jennifer Bowling of Puxico, Missouri. He is a parts room attendant at Havco.

Story Tags
Births

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform by year-end.

Related
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
Police report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Police report 9-27-24
Police report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Police report 9-26-24
Fire report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Fire report 9-26-24
Fire report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Fire report 9-25-24
Out of the past: Sept. 25
RecordsSep. 24
Out of the past: Sept. 25
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy