Birth 11/19/23

Daughter to Josh Voshage and Heather Gianesin of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:04 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. Name, Mary-Grace. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Gianesin is the daughter of Sandy Wallman and Tony Wallman of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is employed by the Jackson Elks Lodge. Voshage is the son of Karen Obermann and David Voshage of Jackson. He works for Midwest Lawn.
