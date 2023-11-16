All sections
RecordsNovember 16, 2023

Birth 11/16/23

Daughter to Matthew and Alison Ferrell of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:47 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Name, Monroe Marguerite. Weight, 4 pounds, 1 ounce. Third daughter. Mrs. Ferrell is the daughter of Kris and Emilie Martin of Cape Girardeau. She is a privately employed speech language pathologist. Ferrell is the son of Patricia Holley of Jackson. He is an attorney and a partner at Johnson, Schneider and Ferrell LLC

Ferrell

Daughter to Matthew and Alison Ferrell of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:47 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Name, Monroe Marguerite. Weight, 4 pounds, 1 ounce. Third daughter. Mrs. Ferrell is the daughter of Kris and Emilie Martin of Cape Girardeau. She is a privately employed speech language pathologist. Ferrell is the son of Patricia Holley of Jackson. He is an attorney and a partner at Johnson, Schneider and Ferrell LLC.

