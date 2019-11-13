All sections
November 13, 2019

Birth 11/13/19

Southeast Missourian
Robinson

Son to Rodrigus Semaj Robinson and Sierra Latonya Evans of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:05 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Name, Re~gion Semaj. Weight, 5 pounds, 7 pounces. First child. Evans is the daughter of Melissa Shands of Charleston, Missouri, and Derrick Evans of Chicago. Robinson is the son of Callie Robinson of Cape Girardeau and Rodney Townsend of St. Louis.

Births

