RecordsNovember 12, 2017

Birth 11/12/17

Son to Sentrell Ulon Blackmon and Kelly Marie Morton of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:19 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Name, Sentrell Ulon II. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Morton is the daughter of Steve Morton and Michelle Morton of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Extra Hands. Blackmon is the son of Seneca Blackmon of Bonne Terre, Missouri, and Amy Ayers of Cape Girardeau.

Blackmon

Births

