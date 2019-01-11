All sections
RecordsNovember 1, 2019

Birth 11/1/19

Jarrell

Son to Cody Jarrell and Shyann Clifton of Dexter, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Name, Jace Tyler. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Clifton is the daughter of Daniel and Sherry Clifton of Dexter and Vanissia Lemons of Chaffee, Missouri. She is employed by W.W. Wood Products. Jarrell is the son of Jimmy and Angie Melson of Advance, Missouri, and Larry Jarrell of Sikeston. He works for Unilever.

Births

