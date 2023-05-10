All sections
RecordsOctober 5, 2023

Birth 10/5/23

Son to Alex and Nikki Bell of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:23 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Name, Marshall Rowan. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Bell is the daughter of Mike Gilder and Robin Gilder of St. Peters, Missouri. She is a registered behavior technician for Southeast Behavior Intervention & Consultation. Bell is the son of Robert Bell and Grace V. Bell of San Antonio, Texas. He is an acquisitions specialist for AT&T

Southeast Missourian
Bell

Son to Alex and Nikki Bell of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:23 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Name, Marshall Rowan. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Bell is the daughter of Mike Gilder and Robin Gilder of St. Peters, Missouri. She is a registered behavior technician for Southeast Behavior Intervention & Consultation. Bell is the son of Robert Bell and Grace V. Bell of San Antonio, Texas. He is an acquisitions specialist for AT&T.

Births

