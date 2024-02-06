All sections
RecordsOctober 28, 2020

Birth 10/28/2020

Daughter to Austin and Laura Black of Butler, Missouri. Nevada Regional Medical Center, 8:50 pm, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Name, Reagan Jean. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Black is the daughter of Zeno "Sam" and Jolene Felter of Benton, Missouri. She is a district operations specialist with Syngenta. Black is the son of Alan and Brenda Black of Deepwater, Missouri. He is the owner of Backroad Productions and Freedom Financial Coaching...

Southeast Missourian
Black

Daughter to Austin and Laura Black of Butler, Missouri. Nevada Regional Medical Center, 8:50 pm, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Name, Reagan Jean. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Black is the daughter of Zeno "Sam" and Jolene Felter of Benton, Missouri. She is a district operations specialist with Syngenta. Black is the son of Alan and Brenda Black of Deepwater, Missouri. He is the owner of Backroad Productions and Freedom Financial Coaching.

Births

