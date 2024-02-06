Birth 10/28/2020

Daughter to Austin and Laura Black of Butler, Missouri. Nevada Regional Medical Center, 8:50 pm, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Name, Reagan Jean. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Black is the daughter of Zeno "Sam" and Jolene Felter of Benton, Missouri. She is a district operations specialist with Syngenta. Black is the son of Alan and Brenda Black of Deepwater, Missouri. He is the owner of Backroad Productions and Freedom Financial Coaching.
