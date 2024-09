Records October 26, 2021

Birth 10/26/21

Son to Michael and Emily Montgomery of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:33 p.m., Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Name, Elliot Andrew. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Montgomery is the daughter of Dr. Jim Welker of Cape Girardeau and Terri Welker of Cape Girardeau. She is an OB nurse at Southeast Hospital. Montgomery is the son of Dr. Claudia Preuschoff of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He is an engineer with Horner and Shifrin, Inc...