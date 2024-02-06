Birth 10/25/18

Daughter to Tyler and Rachel Pennington of Maryville, Illinois, Anderson Hospital in Maryville, 7:39 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. Name, Caroline Claire. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Pennington is the former Rachel Hengst, daughter of Rob and Connie Hengst of Cape Girardeau. Pennington is the son of Kim Pennington of Belleville, Illinois, and Frank Pennington of New Smyrna Beach, Florida. He is employed by Phillips 66 Refinery.
