Birth 10/18/19

Son to Nahian Bin Musa and CM Nazia Sami, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:01 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Name, Izhaan. Weight, 5 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Sami is the daughter of CM Koyes Sami and Mehbeen Sami of Bangladesh. Musa is the son of Musa Miah and Bulbul Zoynab of Banfladesh. He is in business in Bangladesh.
