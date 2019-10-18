All sections
October 19, 2019

Birth 10/18/19

Musa

Son to Nahian Bin Musa and CM Nazia Sami, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:01 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Name, Izhaan. Weight, 5 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Sami is the daughter of CM Koyes Sami and Mehbeen Sami of Bangladesh. Musa is the son of Musa Miah and Bulbul Zoynab of Banfladesh. He is in business in Bangladesh.

Births

