Birth 10/11/17

Son to Adam Christopher and Allison Nicole Grant of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:32 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Name, Rhett Ellis. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Grant is the former Allison Penzel, daughter of Phil and Sandy Penzel of Jackson She is a pharmacy technician at Southeast Hospital. Grant is the son of Steve Grant and Stephanie and Curt Smith of Jackson. He is empoyed at Dowdy-DeJournett Land Surveying...