RecordsOctober 10, 2019

Birth 10/10/19

Son to Brandon Lee and Chelsea Lynn DeProw of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:58 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Name, Parker Lee. Weight, 5 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. DeProw is the former Chelsea Phillips, daughter of Donnie Phillips and Linda Phillips of Scott City. She is a fourth-grade teacher at Bell City, Missouri, Elementary School. DeProw is the son of Sandy DeProw of Scott City and Mark DeProw of East Carondelet, Illinois. He is an accountant with 74 Auto LLC

Southeast Missourian

DeProw

Son to Brandon Lee and Chelsea Lynn DeProw of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:58 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Name, Parker Lee. Weight, 5 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. DeProw is the former Chelsea Phillips, daughter of Donnie Phillips and Linda Phillips of Scott City. She is a fourth-grade teacher at Bell City, Missouri, Elementary School. DeProw is the son of Sandy DeProw of Scott City and Mark DeProw of East Carondelet, Illinois. He is an accountant with 74 Auto LLC.

Shaw

Son to Wesley Shaw and Sydney King of Sikeston, Missouri, Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, 9:49 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Name, Parker Adam. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. King is the daughter of Leslie Rodgers and Robert Rodgers, and Jeff King. She is a business owner. Shaw is the son of Martin Shaw and Mitchell Shaw. He works at Unilever.

Robinson

Son to Kenton Robinson and Leuna Taylor of Sikeston, Missouri, Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, 2:01 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Name, Karter Stephon. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first son. Robinson is the son of Qweeda Larry, Lee Taylor, Tammy Robinson and Anthony Andrew. He works in the trucking industry.

Story Tags
Births
