RecordsOctober 1, 2018

Birth 10/1/18

Southeast Missourian
Medill

Daughter to Scott Medill and Gretchen Pfautsch of St. Louis, St. Luke's Hospital, 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. Name, Victoria Brooke. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Pfautsch is the daughter of Brian and Anita Pfautsch of Cape Girardeau. She is a medical-device sales representative with Hill-Rom. Medill is the son of Fran Stous and the late Robert Medill of Kansas City, Missouri. He is the vice president of Morey's Seafood.

Births

