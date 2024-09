Records January 6, 2021

Birth 1/6/21

Daughter to Travis and Kelsie Friese of Sikeston, Missouri, Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, 3:55 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Name, Lillie Belle. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Friese is the daughter of Tim and Tonya Brown of Sikeston. She is a kindergarten teacher at Bernie, Missouri. Friese is the son of Claude and Martha Friese of Jackson. He is an art teacher at Sikeston...