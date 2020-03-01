Birth 1/3/20

Son to Joe and Monica Hobbs of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:02 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. Name, Jaxson Bearrett. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Hobbs is the daughter of Stan and Jadwiga Grzelak of Chicago. She is a pharmacist at Walgreens. Hobbs is the son of Jerry and Sharon Hobbs of Cape Girardeau. He is a pharmacist at Town Pharmacy...