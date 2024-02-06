Birth 1/29/17

Son to Tasch Logan Bierschwal and Hannah Marie Griffin of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:40 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2017. Name, Rhyder Joseph. Weight, 4 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Griffin is the daughter of Karen Cunningham and Gary Griffin of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by the Rhodes 101 gas station on William Street. Bierschwal is the son of Rocky Bierschwal and Jan Bierschwal of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Watertite Seamless Guttering.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.