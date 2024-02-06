All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsJanuary 29, 2017

Birth 1/29/17

Son to Tasch Logan Bierschwal and Hannah Marie Griffin of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:40 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2017. Name, Rhyder Joseph. Weight, 4 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Griffin is the daughter of Karen Cunningham and Gary Griffin of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by the Rhodes 101 gas station on William Street. Bierschwal is the son of Rocky Bierschwal and Jan Bierschwal of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Watertite Seamless Guttering...

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Bierschwal

Son to Tasch Logan Bierschwal and Hannah Marie Griffin of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:40 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2017. Name, Rhyder Joseph. Weight, 4 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Griffin is the daughter of Karen Cunningham and Gary Griffin of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by the Rhodes 101 gas station on William Street. Bierschwal is the son of Rocky Bierschwal and Jan Bierschwal of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Watertite Seamless Guttering.

Story Tags
Births

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-21-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy