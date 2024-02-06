Birth 1/25/19

Son to Devon Martin and Sarah George of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:26 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Name, Connor Lee Ross. Weight, 8 pounds, 3.5 ounces. Second son. George is the daughter of Debra Berry of Delta. Martin is the son of Donna Martin and Darren Martin of Sikeston. He works at Break Time No. 3133.
Daughter to Aaron and Madeleine Kinder of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:21 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. Name, Hensley Nicole. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Kinder is the daughter of Marian Hutchings and Charlie Hutchings of Marble Hill. She is a funeral director. Kinder is the son of Karen Kinder of Sikeston, Missouri, and the late Ronnie Kinder. He works in construction.
Son to Todd Andrew and Chelsea Michelle Williams of Halls, Tennessee, Covington Baptist Tipton Hospital, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. Name, Dallas Todd. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Seventh child, fifth son. Mrs. Williams is the former Chelsea White, daughter of Susan Anglin of Cape Girardeau and Joe White of Bertrand Missouri. Williams is the son of Gini and Randy Williams of Commerce, Georgia. He is a systems accountant with the Army Corps of Engineers in Millington, Tennessee.
Daughter to Matthew and Tiffany Burton of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:25 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Name, Denver Grace. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Burton is the daughter of Jeff and Mary Stoner of Cape Girardeau, and Chuck and Tara Johnson of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Burton is the son of Pat and Tammie Burton of Sikeston. He owns Plants Plus Nursery.
Daughter to Tyler and Taylor Hurst of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:22 a.m. Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. Name, Kyndal Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Hurst is the daughter of Tony Perkins and Belinda Perkins of Jackson. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Hurst is the son of Rodney Hurst and Carol Hurst of Millersville. He works for BCI Construction.
Daughter to Jeremiah Siggers and Michele Pierre of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:13 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Name, Melodie Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Fifth child, fourth daughter. Pierre is the daughter of Robert and Linda James of Marble Hill. Siggers is the son of Leonard and Donna Siggers of Grassy, Missouri, and Margaret and Phillip Griggs of Dexter, Missouri. He is employed by Terral River Service.
Daughter to Cody and Kyla Dirnberger of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:23 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Name, Peyton Layne. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Dirnberger is the daughter of Randy Valleroy and Lori Schopp of Cape Girardeau. She works at Saint Francis Medical Center. Dirnberger is the son of Gerard and Shari Dirnberger of Oran, Missouri, and Elmer and Renee Vandermierden of Advance, Missouri. He is employed by Enbridge.
Daughter to Landon and Lyndsey Weber of Altenburg, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:35 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Name, Allisyn Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Weber is the daughter of the late Dennis and Diane Hinkebein of Tilsit. She is a teacher with University School for Young Children. Weber is the son of Larry and Barbara Weber of Altenburg. He is employed by Verseman Design.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.