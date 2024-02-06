Birth 1/25/19

Martin

Son to Devon Martin and Sarah George of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:26 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Name, Connor Lee Ross. Weight, 8 pounds, 3.5 ounces. Second son. George is the daughter of Debra Berry of Delta. Martin is the son of Donna Martin and Darren Martin of Sikeston. He works at Break Time No. 3133.

Kinder

Daughter to Aaron and Madeleine Kinder of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:21 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. Name, Hensley Nicole. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Kinder is the daughter of Marian Hutchings and Charlie Hutchings of Marble Hill. She is a funeral director. Kinder is the son of Karen Kinder of Sikeston, Missouri, and the late Ronnie Kinder. He works in construction.

Williams

Son to Todd Andrew and Chelsea Michelle Williams of Halls, Tennessee, Covington Baptist Tipton Hospital, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. Name, Dallas Todd. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Seventh child, fifth son. Mrs. Williams is the former Chelsea White, daughter of Susan Anglin of Cape Girardeau and Joe White of Bertrand Missouri. Williams is the son of Gini and Randy Williams of Commerce, Georgia. He is a systems accountant with the Army Corps of Engineers in Millington, Tennessee.

Burton

Daughter to Matthew and Tiffany Burton of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:25 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Name, Denver Grace. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Burton is the daughter of Jeff and Mary Stoner of Cape Girardeau, and Chuck and Tara Johnson of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Burton is the son of Pat and Tammie Burton of Sikeston. He owns Plants Plus Nursery.