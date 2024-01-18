All sections
RecordsJanuary 18, 2024

Birth 1/18/24

Daughter to Tyler Masters and Alexis Dockins of Chaffee, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Name, Braylnn Nicole. Weight, 8 pounds, 2.3 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Dockins is the daughter of Natasha and Deric Dockins of Cape Girardeau and Jessi Leimer of Gilmer, Texas. She works for McDonald's. Masters is the son of Danielle Masters of Madisonville, Kentucky, and Keith Masters of Morley. He is employed by Ponder Funeral Home...

Southeast Missourian
Masters

Births

