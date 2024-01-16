Birth 1/16/24

Son to Landon Douglas and Jessi Lynn Robert of Columbia, Illinois, Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Name, Kellen Douglas. Weight, 10 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Robert is the daughter of Wade and Amy Ungerer of Millstadt, Illinois. She works as a triage nurse for BJC Healthcare. Robert is the son of Doug and Lorie Robert of Scott City. He is employed by Prevent Ed in St. Louis.
