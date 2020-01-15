All sections
RecordsJanuary 15, 2020

Birth 1/15/20

Daughter to Cole and Chelsea Rodgers of Whitewater, Southeast Hospital, 2:01 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Name, Cheyenne Nicole. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Rodgers is the daughter of Tammy and Lloyd Broshuis of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a speech-language pathologist with Health Facilities Rehab. Rodgers is the son of Clarissa and Steve Rodgers of Whitewater. He is a foreman with Thompson Siding...

Southeast Missourian
Rodgers

Daughter to Cole and Chelsea Rodgers of Whitewater, Southeast Hospital, 2:01 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Name, Cheyenne Nicole. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Rodgers is the daughter of Tammy and Lloyd Broshuis of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a speech-language pathologist with Health Facilities Rehab. Rodgers is the son of Clarissa and Steve Rodgers of Whitewater. He is a foreman with Thompson Siding.

Births

