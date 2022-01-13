All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsJanuary 13, 2022

Birth 1/13/22

Son to Brandon and Bethany Davis of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Name, Jackson Brandon. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Davis is the daughter of Vaughn Steffens and Colleen Steffens of Frohna, Missouri. Davis is the son of Stewart Davis and Pamela Davis of Concord, California. Mr. and Mrs. Davis are both employees of SoutheastHEALTH...

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Davis

Son to Brandon and Bethany Davis of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Name, Jackson Brandon. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Davis is the daughter of Vaughn Steffens and Colleen Steffens of Frohna, Missouri. Davis is the son of Stewart Davis and Pamela Davis of Concord, California. Mr. and Mrs. Davis are both employees of SoutheastHEALTH.

Story Tags
Births

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-21-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy