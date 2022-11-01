All sections
RecordsJanuary 11, 2022

Birth 1/11/22

Southeast Missourian
Nance

Son to Dwight and Emilie Nance of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:57 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Name, Wesley Holden. Weight, 8 pounds, 6.9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Nance is the daughter of Debbie Beard and Charles Beard of Oak Ridge. She works for Sovereign Healthcare Group. Nance is the son of Jeanna and Jeff Martin of Chaffee, Missouri, and Chris and Jackie Nance of Whitewater. He is employed by Fronabarger Concreters.

Births

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

