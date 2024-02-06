All sections
RecordsDecember 26, 2020

Bickings - 50 years

Mr. and Mrs. Gary Bickings
Mr. and Mrs. Gary Bickings

KELSO, Mo. -- Gary and Diane Bickings of Kelso are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Dec. 26.

Bickings and the former Diane Burris were married Dec. 26, 1970, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Ray Seyer performed the ceremony.

The couple has been blessed with two children, Jeff (April) Bickings and Jason (Suzanne) Bickings, all of Kelso. They also have four grandchilren, Nicholas, Maddison, Evan and Isabella Bickings, all of Kelso.

