Bevins - 50 years

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Jim and Kathy Blevins of Chaffee will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, July 6. A vow renewal and reception will be held at Oran Baptist Church.
Blevins and the former Kathy Phillips were married July 5, 1969, at Oran Baptist Church. The Rev. Kenneth Threet performed the ceremony.
The couple has three children, Tom (Janel) Blevins of Valmeyer, Illinois, Phillip Blevins of St. Louis and Sarah (Lloyd) Powell of Lenexa, Kansas. They also have four grandchildren.
