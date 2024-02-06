Berry-50 years

Dallas Paul and Linda Berry of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 20.
Berry and the former Linda Gum were married June 20, 1970, in Clarkton, Missouri.
The couple has three children, Pamela Michelle (Jason) Barber of Jackson; Christina (Loren) Oswald of Daisy; and Brad (Jodi) Berry of Jackson. They also have seven grandchildren, Joshua (MacKenzie) Barber, Katherine (Josiah) Stowe, Alexis Oswald, Caleb Oswald, Maggie Oswald, Ella Berry and Evan Berry; and one great-grandchild, Levi Stowe.