RecordsJune 27, 2020
Berry-50 years
Dallas Paul and Linda Berry of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 20. Berry and the former Linda Gum were married June 20, 1970, in Clarkton, Missouri. The couple has three children, Pamela Michelle (Jason) Barber of Jackson; Christina (Loren) Oswald of Daisy; and Brad (Jodi) Berry of Jackson. ...
Mr. and Mrs. Dallas Berry
Mr. and Mrs. Dallas Berry

Dallas Paul and Linda Berry of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 20.

Berry and the former Linda Gum were married June 20, 1970, in Clarkton, Missouri.

The couple has three children, Pamela Michelle (Jason) Barber of Jackson; Christina (Loren) Oswald of Daisy; and Brad (Jodi) Berry of Jackson. They also have seven grandchildren, Joshua (MacKenzie) Barber, Katherine (Josiah) Stowe, Alexis Oswald, Caleb Oswald, Maggie Oswald, Ella Berry and Evan Berry; and one great-grandchild, Levi Stowe.

Anniversaries
