Benton - 50 years

Benton and the former Alice Nitsch were married Nov. 7, 1970, at Emanuel United Church of Christ. The Rev. Fred Brandenburg performed the ceremony.

The couple has two children, Jennifer Johnson and Jarrett Benton. They also have four grandchildren -- Ashton Limbaugh, Lindsey Elfrink, Luke Benton and Brock Benton -- and one great-grandchild, Huntleigh Limbaugh.