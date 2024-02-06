Benton - 50 years

Bruce and Alice Benton of Jackson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Nov. 7 with an open house hosted by their children at Kimbeland Country Club in Jackson.
Benton and the former Alice Nitsch were married Nov. 7, 1970, at Emanuel United Church of Christ. The Rev. Fred Brandenburg performed the ceremony.
The couple has two children, Jennifer Johnson and Jarrett Benton. They also have four grandchildren -- Ashton Limbaugh, Lindsey Elfrink, Luke Benton and Brock Benton -- and one great-grandchild, Huntleigh Limbaugh.
