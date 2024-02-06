Behring-50 years

All sections
RecordsJune 25, 2022

Mr. and Mrs. Rich Behring of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 17. The Behrings celebrated with family and friends at a dinner party given to them by their daughters at Port Cape Restaurant.

Behring and the former Dotty Ahner were married June 17, 1972, at Christ Lutheran Church in Jacob, Illinois. Rich and Dotty have been blessed with children, Kimberly Behring and Sandy (Eddie) Lowrey and grandchildren Madison Lowrey, Lucas Lowrey and Tessa Behring.

