Baughn -- 40 years

Stan and Debra Baughn of Jackson celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on June 25 with a vacation to Lake Itasca Park in Minnesota, to walk across the headwaters of the Mississippi River.
Baughn and the former Debra Scherer were married June 25, 1977, at Red Star Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau. The ceremony was performed by the Rev. Corn, and their attendants were Bob Rafferty and Georgia Kelley Segraves.
The couple has one son, James of Jackson.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.