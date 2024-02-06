Baker-50 years

Junior and Sherry Baker of Marble Hill, Missouri, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 19.
Baker and the former Sherry Crader were married Dec. 19, 1971, at Marble Hill United Methodist Church.
The couple has two children, Lisa (Kelley) Baker of Cape Girardeau and Adam (Sara) Baker of Cape Girardeau. They also have six grandchildren.
A dinner party with their children and grandchildren will be held after the holiday season.
